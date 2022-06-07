Poet Mujahid Ali Khan's Journey Of Being An Eminent Personality

Renowned modern poet Mujahid Ali Khan whose verses have been the talk among people for all right reasons has decided to step up his game and come up with his application for all the poet lovers.

From starting his journey by penning down verses on his Facebook page to recording his ghazals in a soothing voice on soundcloud.com, Mujahid has surely come a long way and has indeed achieved a great height of success.

On being asked about his talent Mujahid claims to be God-gifted. He says, "I believe that the ability to write & spread love among people in the name of poetry is no less than a blessing. To date, I have faced my own set of struggles and the only thing which kept me going was my mother's prayers."The strong imaginative poet has all the love from people across the world. People all over Instagram & Facebook like the content and his fan following has been increasing day by day.

Breaking the stereotype and making a career in the field of poetry has been no less than a challenge but Mujahid's determination never allowed him to back down.

His decision to come up with his application will be a step to level up his game. He says, "My achievements made me realize that the world is full of poet lovers & there should be a space for them." Adding to it he also mentions having collaborated with some of the finest people in the line of tech who are working tirelessly on the app so it can be launched sooner than anticipated.

Mujahid is all set to be better in his craft and he is already striving hard for it. To date, he has always been the one who works to make people smile and we are sure that his goal is never going to change. Mujahid might come across many obstacles throughout his journey to triumph but we are sure that the amount of love he gets from his fans will keep him ahead of his competitors & will lead him to his goals.