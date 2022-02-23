Police Complaint Filed Against Urvashi Rautela's Mother By Actress Ankita Singh In Mumbai

Ankita Singh has filed a complaint against actress Urvashi Rautela’s mother at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. The young actress lodged her complaint against Meera Rautela on Wednesday (February 23) whilst alleging that she harassed and abused her for vacating the house before the completion of the rental agreement tenure.

Singh was a tenant at Meera Rautela’s flat and on December 22 last year, Singh's contract came to an end. However, Meera had previously requested Ankita to vacate the flat before the contract expired and Ankita had refused to do so.

Singh was quoted by Outlook as saying, “I told Meera that I will vacate the flat after getting another Jayega flat, but Meera started threatening me every day. When I went out to shoot, Meera locked the flat. And still my deposit is not returned. Kiya nahi gave me my goods.” Reportedly, Singh has been homeless for the last couple of days. She has been wandering from one place to another in search of as shelter as she currently has no place to sleep or clothes to wear.

Urvashi Rautela Sets Several Tongues Wagging Again After Being Spotted Cheering For Rishabh Pant



POSCO Case Registered Against Mahesh Manjrekar For Objectionable Portrayal Of Women & Children

An official with the Oshiwara Police Department confirmed to the media that that they have indeed received a written complaint by Ankita Singh. However, as per reports, more research is being carried out by the police and after following the investigation, appropriate action will be taken.