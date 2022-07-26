Police Produce Manvendra Singh In Bandra Court For Allegedly Stalking Katrina Kaif & Threatening Vicky Kaushal

Manvendra Singh, who allegedly stalked actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on social media, was produced at a Bandra court in Mumbai on Tuesday. The police officials were spotted outside the court with the 30-year-old 'struggling' actor. It must be noted that the police arrested Manvendra on Monday after Vicky Kaushal lodged a complaint at the Santacruz police station.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 9) Manjunath Singhe confirmed the arrest and told HT, “We have taken him into custody and the investigation is going on.” A case was registered under Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 354 (d) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.”

A police official from Santacruz police station also spilled the beans on what Vicky told them. The officer said that the actor stated the harassment and threatening had been going on for a few days. As a result, he decided to approach the police and lodge a complaint against the stalker. However, Katrina and Vicky haven’t commented on the matter in public as of now.

The couple isn’t the first one in Bollywood to have received such threats. Back in June, Swara Bhasker had also received a death threat through a letter that was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova. The actress had approached Versova police station after receiving the letter to lodge a complaint against the unidentified person.

More recently, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat letter, which was found by the security staff. The actor and his father were recently spotted at the police station and their security has also been beefed up.