Pooja Bedi Confirms Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Have Found Love AGAIN; Says They Support Each Other

Earlier today, we saw several pictures of Pooja Bedi partying with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, etc., in Goa and netizens could not stop wondering about what they all were celebrating together. When a leading daily contacted Pooja Bedi, she revealed that it was Sussanne's party which was attended by her close friends.

She told Times Of India, "It wasn't my party, but Sussanne's! It was all her hard work and the ability to multi-task and host something on this scale, and I don't want to take away from that. She hosted a party to launch a café in Panjim for which she's done the interiors, hence all of us were there. This Sunday, I am launching my café, too, and I hope we'll have a similar vibe."

When asked about Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba, she refused to say much about her, but said that she is happy for both Hrithik and Sussanne.

"Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful, but wasn't working anymore," said Bedi.

She went on to add that everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives.

"I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again," concluded the 51-year-old actress.

Well, it's indeed endearing to see the comfort level between Hrithik and Sussanne after their separation. Will marriage be on the cards for Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan? Only time will tell!