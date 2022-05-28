Pooja Bhatt Takes A Dig At Sameer Wankhede After Aryan Khan Gets A Clean Chit In Drugs Case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case on Friday (May 27). Reportedly, the investigating agency didn't find any evidence against the star kid.

After this news came out, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to take a sly dig at Sameer Wankhede, the ex-zonal officer who had led the NCB team.

She wrote, "Sameer who? Er sorry,where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous, publicity shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time, no selfies allowed. #truthprevails."

Besides her, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to this development and tweeted, "The only good thing which came about in #AryanKhan case is him being a celebrity @iamsrk's son. It helped in vastly exposing the inefficiency and recklessness of various agencies subjecting innocent people to harassment which otherwise the common people can't and won't know of."

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in October last year after the agency conducted a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. He along with two others was charged with possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances under sections of the NDPS Act.

After spending 27 days in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, Aryan was granted bail on October 29. On May 27 this year, the NCB dropped Aryan's name from the chargesheet.