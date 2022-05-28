    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pooja Bhatt Takes A Dig At Sameer Wankhede After Aryan Khan Gets A Clean Chit In Drugs Case

      By
      |

      Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case on Friday (May 27). Reportedly, the investigating agency didn't find any evidence against the star kid.

      pooja-bhatt

      After this news came out, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to take a sly dig at Sameer Wankhede, the ex-zonal officer who had led the NCB team.

      She wrote, "Sameer who? Er sorry,where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous, publicity shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time, no selfies allowed. #truthprevails."

      Besides her, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to this development and tweeted, "The only good thing which came about in #AryanKhan case is him being a celebrity @iamsrk's son. It helped in vastly exposing the inefficiency and recklessness of various agencies subjecting innocent people to harassment which otherwise the common people can't and won't know of."

      rgv

      Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in October last year after the agency conducted a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. He along with two others was charged with possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances under sections of the NDPS Act.

      After spending 27 days in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, Aryan was granted bail on October 29. On May 27 this year, the NCB dropped Aryan's name from the chargesheet.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 8:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion