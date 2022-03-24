pooja-hegde-cried-her-heart-out-when-hrithik-roshan-starrer-mohenjo-daro-failed-at-the-box-office

In 2016, Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, which also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Made on a budget of Rs 115 Crores, the film only managed to earn Rs 107 Crores and was declared a flop owing to its poor collection and bad reviews.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Hegde recalled how the failure of the film left her heartbroken.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Pooja said that it was such a big debut, because Hrithik and Ashutosh were coming together after Jodha Akbar, which was a blockbuster film. She further said that she spent two years of her life on Mohenjo Daro and she was contractually bound not to do anything else.

"I got so many offers like big films but couldn't do because of the contract. I was hoping when Mohenjo Daro releases, I am going to get good offers as it's a big film but it didn't do as well as expected but it made 100 crore but people expected it to do much beyond than that and we had spent a lot," said Pooja.

She further recalled that even though reviews were good about her, many critics had wished to see more of her in the film.

"Obviously, I felt bad and was really heartbroken. I cried as I spent so much into it. I put my heart and soul into it and it didn't work out," said the Housefull 4 actress.

When asked how she dealt to rise back despite her first Bollywood film's failure, she said that when an actor comes from a non-filmy background, his/her first film becomes your audition to the world.

"People watch your film and they make an immediate judgement whether you are good or not good and I didn't even had that scope for people to even make that comment. So, my second film became very important in terms of Hindi. I didn't know what to do and at that time South was offering me some amazing films. So, I decided to go that route because what else could I have done," said Pooja.