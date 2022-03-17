Pooja Hegde Finds Salman Khan's Bluntness 'Refreshing'; Says 'He Is Such A Real Person'

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time in Farhad Samji's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But before that, the actress recently joined the Bollywood superstar on his Da-bangg concert held in Dubai.

In a chat with India Today, Pooja was all praise for Salman and revealed that she had a great time touring with him. The Housefull 4 star told the news portal that she finds the Bollywood actor's bluntness 'refreshing'.

"I had a great time touring with him, it was a lot of fun. Salman is such a real person. If he likes you, you can tell that and if he doesn't, even that shows on his face. And that's something I really respect because at least you know what's on his mind. He is very to-your-face and I feel people like that are refreshing. At least you know what he is thinking," India Today quoted Pooja as saying.

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to release during Eid this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the maker's plans.

Pooja, who was to begin shooting for this Salman Khan film in January this year, told the portal that she can't wait to begin filming this project. "I just want to start shooting for the film now. It was already delayed because of the pandemic, and now I can't wait for the shoot to begin," she was quoted as saying.

The Beast actress told the news portal that she is very excited about working with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and added, "More than nervousness, it's just the excitement because the girl in the film has a really good role, my character is very interesting and that is getting me excited."

Meanwhile, Pooja was recently seen in Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. The film which opened to mixed reviews, failed to rake in big moolah at the box office. With respect to Bollywood, the actress will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.