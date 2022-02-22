Pooja Hegde Has This To Say About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake 'Shehzada'

Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a massive success at the box office. Now the film is all set to be remade in Hindi as Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon stepping into Allu and Pooja's shoes respectively.

Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, Pooja talked about her film getting remade in Hindi and said, "I wish them good luck, it is a very special film for me. I hope more people watch the film."

Speaking about how the length of a role doesn't matter, the actress said, "On Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we wanted to do a fun happy film, I laughed so much when the director narrated it, I never thought it would go on to become a big hit. I got awards, appreciation."

On being asked if a big co-star is a reason enough for her to sign a film, Pooja said that she feels like she has done enough and that there's no linear way to select films.

"Sometimes, you look at the script, sometimes the director. At times, the script is okay but the director is not going to translate it on screen. I have also learnt that there are times when the director makes magic happen onscreen and the script is not that good. It is a visual medium," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

However the Cirkus actress admitted that there are some filmmakers on whose name alone she will be ready to do a film. Pooja said that if she gets an offer from filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli, she isn't going to ask the script.

The Radhe Shyam actress said, "When Rohit Shetty offered me Cirrkus, I never asked him what the film was about, he later told me Ranveer is a part of it. I was very excited to work with Rohit, my dad is a big fan of his films. Sometimes, the role is so interesting, like my film Acharya."