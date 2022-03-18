Pooja Hegde Breaks Silence On Radhe Shyam Receiving Mixed Reviews; 'People Were Appreciating Me In The Film'

Actress Pooja Hegde's latest release Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas in the lead role, failed to impress everyone hence, the film receive mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some loved the film and lauded Prabhas and Hegde's fiery chemistry, others complained that the film failed to live up to their expectations.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, when Pooja was asked to share her thoughts on Radhe Shyam receiving mixed reviews, here's what she said...

Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Reveals If She Is In Love!

She said, "See every film has its own destiny, I strongly believe that. Sometimes you watch a film and you're like 'oh, it's an okay film', but the box-office does really well. Then sometimes there are films that didn't do well at the box-office, but then when you watch it, you are like, 'pata nahi yaar kyun nahi chali yeh picture. It's quite good.' So I feel every film has its destiny at the box-office."

She further said that she is elated to receive praise for her performance in the film, as people are not only commenting on her looks, but her acting chops as well.

Radhe Shyam Day 7 Box Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Rakes In Rs 32 Lakh On Thursday

She said, "What I was happy about is people appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that Pooja Hegde looks beautiful, they were also talking about my performance, how I have really improved as an actor, about how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy."

Hegde further added that her character Prerna stayed with the audience, and she feels good that all her hard work and efforts that she put in the film for four years, got appreciated in the end.