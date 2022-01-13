Pooja Hegde On Working With Ranveer Singh In Cirkus: I Was Always Entertained On Sets

After Simmba and playing a cameo in Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh will teaming up with Rohit Shetty again for Cirkus. The film, an adaptation of Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy Of Errors, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

Ranveer's co-star Pooja Hegde in her recent interaction with India Today shared her experience of working with the 83 actor. The actress revealed that it was a fun set with Ranveer and Rohit Shetty. She said that they had a good bonding since it is a comedy. Further, she was praised for Ranveer and called her a very entertaining guy.

Acharya: Ram Charan Spills The Beans On His And Chiranjeevi's Role!

Pooja told the news portal, "It has been a fun set I would say, with Ranveer and Rohit sir. It's a comedy so they have a very good bonding because now it's like their third film together and it's been great." Showering praise on the Gully Boy actor, she said, "I was always entertained on sets, Ranveer is a very entertaining guy."

On being asked if Cirkus will hit the theatrical screens in July as per reports floating in the media, the Housefull 4 actor replied, "I have no idea about the release, but only when the theatres open Rohit sir will be equipped to answer that."

Radhe Shyam Release Postponed, Makers Say 'Your Love Will Help Us Rise Over These Tough Times Together'

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, director Rohit Shetty had dismissed these rumours and clarified that they are yet to finalize the release date of Cirkus. The filmmaker had further admitted that Cirkus was challenging film for him.

"Cirkus was challenging to shoot as it is set at a different time frame. I have been wanting to do that for a long time. I wanted to see if a technically upgraded film was made in an earlier era. It's come out really well as the simplicity of the film works - like All The Best and Golmaal was. I have seen the first edit and it's beautiful," Pinkvilla had quoted Shetty as saying.

Coming back to Pooja Hegde, besides Cirkus, she will also be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Ram Charan's Acharya, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Sajid Nadiadwala's next with Salman Khan.