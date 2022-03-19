Pooja Hegde Reveals Why She Calls Ranveer Singh 'Pammi Aunty'

Actress Pooja Hegde has several projects lined for release. One of them is Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which marks her first collaboration with Ranveer Singh. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Pooja said that audience will get to see sizzling chemistry between her and Ranveer in Cirkus and revealed why she calls the actor 'Pammi Aunty'.

"He is like full entertainment. I call him Pammi aunty. He is just too much fun to be around, and he is so observant of everybody. I think it looks good, and we make a great onscreen pair also. So I think you are going to see that," said Pooja Hegde while speaking to Pinkvilla.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Beast opposite Vijay, Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan, Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and an untitled film with Mahesh Babu.

Speaking about the same, Pooja said that she is very excited that she has so many releases.

"You know if you have ever wondered where is Pooja Hegde, I have been shooting these films, and now they have all just lined up this year. I hope you'll see a new Pooja Hegde in every film because the variety of characters that I am playing, the roles are so exciting. Whether it was Radhe Syam - my character Prerana - it was a very challenging role for me, because it is a very emotionally exhausting film," said Pooja.

She concluded by saying that her fans will be happy to see her in various kind of roles, and she has put lots of effort and time in her every project.