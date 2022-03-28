Taking The Music Realm And World By Storm Is A Multi-Faceted Singer And Music Artist Poonam Raj

Taking singing and entertainment to next level is Poonam Raj who has sung different music genres providing sheer joy. We have seldom come across individuals and professionals who take their art and passion to next level. Across different industries, sectors, and domains, many professionals have taken their respective fields to great heights scaling much love, fame, and success for themselves.

The music industry as a niche has witnessed the growth and emergence of many such spirited singers and music professionals who have produced their A-game providing sheer entertainment. We met one such passionate and driven singer and music artist, Poonam Raj whose melodies has filled the lives of many people with joy and happiness.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Poonam Raj belongs to a modest family. Poonamji's father was an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi and her mother was a principal. After completing her post-graduation in Hindi literature, Poonamji got married with her husband being a Bank Officer in a leading Bank.

Since childhood, Poonamji was inclined towards the art and craft of music-making. She always knew that she had it in her to pursue music as a career and profession and embarked upon her musical journey. With a career spreading across two decades, Poonam Raj has got tons of awards and accolades in her kitty making her one of the most seek and sought-after singers and music professionals. She has recorded songs in many different languages like - Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Chhattisgarhi, Marathi, Sindhi and many more.

Having sung songs for many different TV shows, singing events and films, she has rubbed shoulders and shared the stage with many prominent personalities like Kavita Krishnamurthy, Suresh Wadekar, Sudesh Bhosle, Kalyanji Anandji, Anup Jalota, Sadhana Sargam, her guru Ravindra Jain and many more. She has also sung songs for many devotional serials including new Ramayan and many Jain bhajans with legend Ravindra Jain. In addition to this, Poonam Raj also has her own YouTube channel by the name - Poonam Raj and has her Musical Aura band too which focuses on social issues along with entertainment.

Learning the musical art from stalwarts like Meera Banerjee, Manmohan Sharma, Ravindra Jain, and Gautam Mukherjee, Poonam Raj continues to rise high in the music world entertaining millions of audiences in India and around the globe. We hope she continues her great journey and spread more happiness and positivity.