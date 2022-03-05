Prabhas Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Being A Pan-India Star; Hails Allu Arjun's Performance In Pushpa

Prabhas took by nation by storm with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning And Baahubali: The Conclusion. The franchise made him a household name and its massive success at the box office gave rise to the term 'pan India.' Filmmakers in the south started releasing their movies in multiple languages to attract the audience across the country.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Prabhas opened up on the challenges of a pan-Indian star and said that choosing the perfect pan-India script is the toughest part.

The Saaho actor told Mid-day, "So far, only three films [from the south industry] have been pan-India hits - Baahubali, KGF: Chapter 1 [2018] and Pushpa [2021]. Tomorrow, we will make more of such films. But it's difficult to crack it in the beginning. It will take us four to five years to get there."

Speaking about Allu Arjun's last release Pushpa: The Rise reviving the box office when Hindi movies were struggling in theatres because of the pandemic, Prabhas said, "Allu did an amazing job in Pushpa. The [nationwide attention] has just started, but in a way, I feel it's too late. It has been 100 years to Indian cinema. Now, we need to do much more; we need to fight with bigger [film] industries around the world."

The actor revealed that after Baahubali, a lot of big films came his way but he wanted to do a love story. Prabhas told the tabloid, "One needs to be mindful of the commercial elements too. I needed to cut down on the budget and my remuneration for Radhe Shyam and Saaho [2019]. We wanted to raise the bar with these films. So, on my part, I need to do something for them. I love to see myself [in big-ticket films] like Adipurush, but I also want to experiment."

Prabhas is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming multilingual film Radhe Shyam in which he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde.