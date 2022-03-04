Prabhas Has This To Say About Getting Criticised For His Hindi Diction In Saaho

Prabhas' last film Saaho which released in 2019, had received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike with the Baahubali star receiving flak for his Hindi diction in the film. Recently in a group interaction with the media, Prabhas opened up on the same and agreed to the criticism around his fluency in the language.

The actor said that his only problem is that his Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch as it's not his first language. Prabhas told reporters, "I did a lot of work on my language. I can read and write in Hindi. I ask for Hindi dialogues...I don't like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected."

Radhe Shyam's Digital And Satellite Rights Of All Languages Sold For A Whopping Price?

He further added, "The only problem is my Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch, and at home, we don't speak in that language. But we do watch a lot of Hindi films and listen to Hindi songs."

He shared that he has worked harder on his Hindi language for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and feels that by Adipurush, it will be perfect. "I think I have improved a little better for 'Radhe Shyam...' and by 'Adipurush,' I think I will be perfect. Maybe I'll dub for 10 times, and then I'll show it to everyone to make sure that it should be right," the actor said in his interaction.

Further, the Rebel star who currently has his releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said that he is ready to take up work in other regional languages as well.

Project K: Prabhas Completes First Shot With Amitabh Bachchan, Says It's A Dream Come True!

Prabhas told reporters, "I will do any film, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri cinema... why not? Who thought a Telugu film like 'Bahubali' would become so big? Now, all doors are open. Anyone can make the greatest film, from any part of the country. You can't term any industry as big or small."

The Mirchi actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam in which he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. Besides this multilingual film, he also has Om Raut's Adipurush, Prasanth Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Project K.