Prabhas On Radhe Shyam's Failure: People Expect Me To Be Too Good

Recently, Prabhas starred in pan-India film Radhe Shyam along with Pooja Hegde, but the film failed to woo audience and turned out to be a disaster in the north belt of India. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Prabhas was asked about the same, he said that owing to Baahubali success, people expect him to be too good hence, his last two films couldn't live up to their expectations.

He told Hindustan Times, "Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in script. You people know better. May be people don't want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch - may be they expect me to be too good."

When asked what does he has to say about the success of other south films like Pushpa: The Rise and RRR, he said that it is not about south, north, east or west. People can like some films and it can happen in any part of the country.

He gave an instance of Salman Khan's 1989 film and said, "Maine Pyaar Kiya ran for 175 days, Khalnayak ran for 150 days. There was Khuda Gawah, Muqabla, Hindustan, Roja and Bombay - they were always there in the Indian cinema. Now people are more open to them."

He further said that Rajinikanth-starrer Robot was a beautiful film, but the exposure was not so good.

"It's a very good sign. We are going to have lot of Indian films and we are going to make beautiful films around the country and people around the country will watch them. It's a very good sign," asserted the Baahubali actor.

Prabhas will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.