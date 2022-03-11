prabhas-reveals-an-astrologer-s-prediction-about-kangana-ranaut

Finally, the much awaited release of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has hit the theatres today, and the actor is curious to see how the film will fare at the box office. During the promotions of the film, Prabhas recounted his conversation with Kangana Ranaut and revealed what the Queen actress had shared with him about an astrologer's prediction about her career.

In conversation with director SS Rajamouli as part of promotions for Radhe Shyam, Prabhas recalled, "Kangana told me this interesting thing back when we were shooting for Ek Niranjan. She grew up in a small town not related to cinema at all. She met an astrologer. She went there and they told her she was going to be a heroine."

He further revealed that Kangana didn't believe his predictions, but later, whatever he had predicted about her turned out to be true.

"She brushed it off thinking 'I'm just a small town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk'. We heard many incidents like this, which might have happened but I find them hard to believe," said Prabhas.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. In the film, Prabhas plays the character of a famous astrologer while Pooja plays his love interest.

The film has been receiving mixed response from critics and netizens. While some are in awe of Prabhas and Hegde's love story, others criticised the actor saying that they had higher expectations from him and the film.