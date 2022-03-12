Prabhas Says Every Film Of His Can't Be Baahubali; 'Expecting It To Reach That Level Is Not Justified'

Prabhas took the nation by storm with SS Rajamouli's epic fantasy Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The franchise not just minted humongous box office figures but it also made him a pan-India star.

Recently in an interview with india.com, the Saaho actor said that while he is really happy with Baahubali becoming a once in a lifetime film in his acting career, the biggest challenge for him is to not disappoint the audience who loved that film.

On being asked if the box office success of Baahubali overwhelms him with every release of his, the superstar told the news portal that he is very clear that every film can't be Baahubali.

Prabhas was quoted as saying, "Tomorrow, I am doing a film and expecting it to reach the Baahubali level is not justified. Like you can make many films but you can reach the level of Sholay - the ticket rates and there are so many other factors that keep changing. I am not fighting to cross Baahubali at all. It's a once-in-a-lifetime film."

He added, "For me, the biggest challenge is that the audience who have loved me in Baahubali - I don't want to disappoint them which is the toughest job. The toughest job is to make people in all the regions happy - in Delhi, Gujarat - everywhere... not just happy, I want to entertain them more, want to excite them more."

Further, the Adipurush actor said that we should be known as Indian cinema and that it can't one film industry vs another. He added, "It can't be regional or north vs south vs east vs west - it's time we make ourselves a big one industry. The process has already begun and it's going to get bigger from here. It was Baahubali or it could be any other film in any part of the country."

Meanhile, Prabhas' latest film Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde released in theatres on Friday (March 11, 2022). The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While the film's cinematography and beautiful locations left everyone in awe, the movie failed to impress in terms of story and execution.