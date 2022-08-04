Hungama 2 Actress Pranitha Subhash Gets Criticised For Sitting At Her Husband's Feet; Hits Back At Naysayers

A few days ago, actress Pranitha Subhash shared some pictures of herself sitting at her husband's feet while performing a ritual at her home. She captioned the pictures as, "Bheemana amavasya 🧿 ಭೀಮನ ಅಮವಾಸ್ಯೆ 🧿." Her Instagram post has created n uproar on social media, as it left netizens debating over her belief in Indian culture and traditions. While some lauded her for following them, others mocked her and wondered if her husband would do the same for her.

A woman wrote on Twitter, "I don't blame the woman for being conditioned to carry forward the oppression on herself and the entire womankind. I hope she evolves and understands that it's high time we women evolve past the inherited enslaved mindset Equality should not only prevail on paper but exist in real."

Another Twitter user wrote, "All the men praising her. Why not men wash women's feet and do the same? That is equality."

"Get up and sit beside him and then celebrate your love," tweeted one more user taking a jibe at Pranitha's pictures.

Soon, when a leading daily contacted the Hungama 2 actress and asked about her stand on the entire uproar around her picture, she said that everything in life has two sides.

Speaking about her pictures, she told ETimes, "But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I'm an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in."

She went on to add that all her cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. She also shared that she did the puja last year too when she was newly married, but didn't share the picture. Pranitha also averred that she has always been a traditional girl at heart and loves anything that has do with values, rituals and family at its core.

"Sanatana dharma is a concept that is so beautiful and embraces one and all and I am a firm believer of that. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one's roots," concluded Subhash.

(Social media posts are unedited.)