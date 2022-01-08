Prateik Babbar Opens Up On Battling COVID-19; 'The First 3 Days Of High Fever Felt Like Absolute Death'

Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle on January 8 to open up about his battle with COVID-19. The Baaghi 2 actor revealed that he was diagnosed with the virus on January 1, 2022, and has been isolating in his room since.

Prateik began his post by writing, "So here's a fun fact (not)‼️.. precisely one week ago.. on the very first day of this very new year.. i contracted the infamous coronavirus.. talk about a positive start to the year.. ive been isolated in my room ever since.. i back tracked with all the people that came in close contact with me & had them tested.. fortunately i passed it on to only one person.. who's been recovering.. slowly but surely."

The actor further shared that the first three days of fever felt like absolute death and then it was like recovering from a never-ending bad flu.

He continued in his post, "The first 3 days of high fever felt like absolute death.. but then it just felt like recovering from a never ending bad flu.. slowly.. but surely.. & now i feel almost a 100%.. almost.. the plan is to get back to life on the coming new monday.. reenergised.. reborn.. reset.. & ready to make #2022 my year..iv been dodging the virus for 2 whole years but it finally got me.. which only proves im not an alien.."

Prateik further advised everyone to double mask up and follow all the protocols related to COVID-19 thoroughly.

"My advice to everyone is to double mask up and follow all the coronavirus protocols thoroughly.. this virus drained the life outta me.. so y'all dam straight take it seriously.. another one bites the dust.. but the dust has gotta settle.. & so it is.. slowly but surely," he signed off.

With regards to work, Prateik Babbar was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and the MX Original web series Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller.