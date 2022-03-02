Prateik Babbar: I Strive To Be As Diverse As An Actor As Possible

Actor Prateik Babbar is in a happy space, because in the last few years, he has been seen in a range of projects in diverse roles. However, the actor feels that his best year is yet to come and he is here to prove himself as an amazing actor.

While speaking to ETimes, Prateik said, "The last four-five years have been good. I won't say 'best', but it has definitely been a very positive and exciting time for me. I will always be hungry for a better version of myself."

He further said that today, he might feel loved and appreciated as an artiste, but the best is yet to come. He further said that his future is looking bright, and he feels very positive and confident about being an actor with various projects in the pipeline.

The Ekk Deewana Tha actor went on to add that he strives to be as diverse as an actor as possible.

When asked what keeps him positive despite all the ups and downs, he said, "It is sheer hard work, hunger, passion and love for what I do. It has been a grind, which included a few years of working for no money, being rejected by people many times, and knocking on several doors and not getting any response. It has been a journey of single-handedly trying to put myself out there and let people know that, hey, I am still here, and I am here to prove myself."

In the same interview, Prateik also opened up about his battle with substance and alcohol abuse and said that his hardship ignited the flame in him.

He said, "I struggled as I wanted to be known as an actor. I wanted to be Smita Patil's son, who's a great actor. I want people to think that, and eventually, they will. I am confident about it. Since I love what I do, I put my heart and soul into it. So, people will have no choice but to take notice. I am 100 per cent confident it will happen because my mother is watching over me. She is guiding me. Today, I am new and improved."