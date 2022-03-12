prateik-babbar-spills-the-beans-about-his-role-in-akshay-kumar-starrer-bachchhan-paandey

Actor Prateik Babbar who is gearing up for his forthcoming release Bachchhan Paandey, which stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, spoke about his role in the film and said that he is a part of Akshay's gang in the film.

He told ETimes, "I am not allowed to reveal much, but I am a part of Akshay sir's gang. Akshay sir is Bachchhan Paandey, he has a gang and we are a part of his gang. He is a hitman, an assassin, people hire him to kill people. You will see why I couldn't reveal much about the character after you watch the film. All I can say is my name in the film is Virgin."

When asked to share his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, he said that it was his first time with all three of them. He called Akshay and Arshad his 'teenage heroes', and revealed that Arshad is full of energy and he always has people in splits on sets.

"Akshay sir, obviously, has been a teenage hero and the only prominent action star when we were younger. From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' till now, I have been a fan and now I got to work with him. Kriti is a sweetheart and very hardworking, we had some fun moments and scenes together in the film." added Babbar.

When asked about Brahmastra, he clarified that he is not a part of the film.

He said jokingly, "I also, share a joke with every person interviewing about 'Brahmastra' that I am going to finally call Ayan Mukerji and say, 'Listen brother, you damn well put me in that film because everybody thinks I am in that film. And everybody has been asking me for the past three years.'"