Pratik Gandhi Reveals He Was Manhandled By Police During A VIP Movement: Caught Me By Shoulder & Pushed Me

Pratik Gandhi recently opened up about a humiliating experience he had in Mumbai during a 'VIP movement'. The actor who was on his way to work revealed that he was manhandled by the police. Expressing his anguish, Pratik took to his Twitter account on Sunday (April 24, 2022).

In the tweet, the actor revealed that Western Express Highway in Andheri was jammed so he started walking to reach his shoot location when the incident happened. He wrote, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of "VIP" movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated."

Fans took to the comments section and agreed with Pratik's experience while others tried to console the actor. One of the tweets read, "Har Baar 'Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain', nahin hota Mota Bhai (Taking a risk every time is not good)."

Pratik also replied to fan and wrote, "Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha (Brother, there was no risk, I was simply going to work)."

Meanwhile, another fan shared a Mumbai Police traffic advisory tweet from Saturday. It read, "Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate."

Notably, Pratik Gandhi is a well-known actor in the Gujarati Film Industry. The actor garnered national fame after the OTT show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He has several projects lined up for release including Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will also be seen as Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in Phule, followed by Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen and more.