Preeti Jhangiani: I Support The Government In All Its Endeavours To Nip The Omicron Variant In The Bud

Last few days have been very difficult for India, as the nation is constantly witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor and Ranvir Shorey have tested positive for the virus. Amid all the chaos around the country, actress Preeti Jhangiani extended her support to the government.

Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor And Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19

She told Hindustan Times, "I support the government in all it's endeavours to nip the Omicron variant in the bud. It is important that we follow all the new rules and restrictions so that it does not turn into an uncontrolled pandemic again and affects life and economy in India.

She further added, "It (rise in cases) has already impacted some films as the night shows which will not happen because of the new curbs. But mostly if we are all careful, the film industry will not be affected any more. It is important for all new films as well as shows to be shot with all COVID restrictions in place."

When asked how she rang in the New Year, the Mohabbatein actress said, "Before New Year, we spent some time with Parvin's (husband-actor Parvin Dabas), parents and sister and came back to Mumbai for New Year, where we had an intimate celebration at our home due to the curfew and COVID restrictions".

John Abraham And His Wife Priya Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Says 'We Have Been Quarantined At Home'

When asked about her upcoming projects, she said that she hopes to get back to the screens, because all her fans have been asking when they will get to see her.

She was last seen in The Pushkar Lodge in 2020.