Preity Zinta Celebrates Children’s Day With A ‘Loving Cuddle And A Beautiful Smile’; Shares Pic With Her Twins

Children's Day is a joyous event for both children and parents. Where the children get to enjoy a bit more freedom from their otherwise strict households, parents get to thank god for the beautiful bundles of joy in their life and appreciate their value. Veer Zaara star Preity Zinta did something similar when she posed with her twins and posted the pic on social media.

On the occasion of children's day, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a photo where she posed with her twins Jai and Gia. Gia was wearing a light pink frock while Jai was adorning a checkered pant shirt. Preity had a blissful smile on her face while she posed with the kids.

Along with the children, Zinta shared a heartfelt poem that said, "They may not always smell pure and sweet, dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile. Happy Children's Day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive.(heart emoji) #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia #ting"

The netizens are all hearts with the message and appreciated Preity's post. One user wrote, "You are the best mother in the world. Little angels are proud of themselves for having a mother like you. It's such a good feeling to be hugged by someone you love." Another gave her their blessings and wrote, "God bless you @realpz and your beautiful family too."

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple had twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. She recently posted a heartwarming note when the turned 1 this year.