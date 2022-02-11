Preity Zinta Reveals She Will Be Unable To Attend IPL Auction This Year For THIS Reason

Preity Zinta leaves no stone unturned to work relentlessly for her IPL team Kings XI Punjab. From attending the team auctions to cheering for her team during the match, the actress turned entrepreneur does it all. However, she will be giving this year's IPL auction a miss and Preity also revealed the reason behind the same.

Talking about the same, Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself wearing a white formal attire with a matching colour with the Kings XI Punjab logo etched on it. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress can be seen wearing a mask along with the same. In the caption of the same, the actress revealed that she cannot attend the IPL auctions this year as she cannot leave her children Jai and Gia behind.

The Veer Zaara actress captioned the same stating, "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days has been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears." Take a look at her post.

Some of the cricket enthusiasts started suggesting names of some talented players to Preity Zinta in the comment section to consider for Kings XI Punjab. Talking about the Dil Hai Tumhaara actress' children, she and her husband Gene Goodenough announced that they have become parents to twins Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough via surrogacy in November last year. Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

The actress had added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude #family #twins #ting."