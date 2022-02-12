Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby As She Gears Up To Witness The IPL Auction

Preity Zinta is currently enjoying motherhood after welcoming her twin children Jai and Gia along with her husband Gene Goodenough in November last year via surrogacy. The actress turned entrepreneur has given this year's IPL Auctions a miss as she is unable to leave her children behind. The Kings XI Punjab owner took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of one of her kids and revealed that she is all geared up to watch the IPL auctions from her home this year.

Talking about the picture, Preity Zinta shared a beautiful picture of herself in a white tee wherein she can be seen holding her baby in her lap. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress' child can be seen sleeping peacefully in his or her mother's lap. However, Preity did not share whether the baby in her arms is Jai or Gia.

Preity Zinta Reveals She Will Be Unable To Attend IPL Auction 2022 Due THIS Reason

The Dil Chahta Hai actress captioned the same stating, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note, my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let's execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting #motherhood." Take a look at the same.

Celebs like Deanne Pandey, Adhuna Akhtar, Patralekhaa, Bobby Deol and Dino Morea also showered some love on the post. In an earlier post, Preity Zinta had stated that she would be giving this year's IPL auctions a miss as she will not be able to leave her children behind. However, the Veer Zaara actress asked for suggestions when it came to players for her team.

Preity Zinta Welcomes Twins Jai & Gia With Husband Gene Goodenough Through Surrogacy

Preity Zinta stated, "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days has been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears."