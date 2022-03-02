Preity Zinta Shares Unseen Pic From Wedding With Gene Goodenough, Pens Heartfelt Note On Anniversary

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. The couple who had tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 29, 2016, also welcomed their kids in 2021.

Preity Zinta Reveals She Will Be Unable To Attend IPL Auction 2022 Due THIS Reason

On the occasion of their sixth anniversary, Preity treated her fans with an unseen picture from her wedding album. The actress could be seen in a bright red lehenga with Gene in a cream-coloured sherwani. She penned a special note for her husband in the caption wishing him, "Happy Anniversary my Love. I love you."

The actress further added that she has enjoyed every phase of her life with him from dating to marriage to parenthood. She wrote, "Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I'm loving every new phase of my life with you. Here's to many more anniversaries and celebrations."

Fans as well as a few celebrities took to the comments section to wish the couple a happy anniversary. Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza and Mukesh Chhabra among others, showered Preity and Gene with love and good wishes with heart emojis.

Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby As She Gears Up To Witness The IPL Auction

Preity Zinta had been living in the US with her husband Gene since the wedding. The actress took a hiatus from acting but had returned with selective projects including an episode in Fresh Off The Boat, an American series.

Notably, the couple announced welcoming their kids, a boy and a girl in November 2021 via surrogacy. They revealed that they have named the twins as Jai and Gia.