Priety Zinta Heaps Praises On The Kashmir Files; Calls It A 'Powerful Film'

The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial that features Anupam Kher in the lead role, has emerged as a tremendous success. The movie, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, has been receiving exception reviews from audiences, critics, and industry members. The Anupam Kher starrer has now deeply impressed Priety Zinta, the popular actress.

Priety Zinta recently watched The Kashmir Files with her family members. The actress later took to her official social media handles and heaped praises on the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, with a special post. "So excited to go to the Movie theater after almost 3 yrs. Watched #TheKashmirFiles & was stunned by the movie. It's been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job," wrote Priety.

"Take a bow @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @DarshanKumaar #PallaviJoshi & the entire cast & crew 👏👏 for such a powerful film. Don't miss this film folks. It's a must watch 👍 #TheKashmirFiles," added the actress.

Check out Priety Zinta's post about The Kashmir Files, here:

So excited to go to the Movie theater after almost 3 yrs. Watched #TheKashmirFiles & was stunned by the movie. It’s been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job. pic.twitter.com/Ihq7hxivDC — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 24, 2022

The Kashmir Files, which is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been considered as one of the most-powerful films produced by the Hindi film industry in recent times. The much-loved film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. Udaysingh Mohite is the director of photography. Rohit Sharma and Swapnil Bandodkar have composed the original score and songs, respectively.