Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Reveals He Had Tears In His Eyes When He Watched Yoddha Song

Akshay Kumar's next is Yash Raj Films' first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

As Akshay drops the sneak peek to the second song of the film, 'Yoddha', he reveals that he broke down when he saw the emotionally charged patriotic song!

'Yoddha' is picturised on the ethereally gorgeous debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Princess Sanyogita in the film. She is seen steeling her nerve as she prepares to lead her band of women in this brilliant song.

Catch the teaser to the song that one can only see on the big screen when Prithviraj releases on June 3 worldwide.

Akshay says, "Yoddha is one of the most powerful songs of the film! It gives me goosebumps every time I listen to it. Prithviraj is a film that's rooted in history and authentically tells the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved wife Sanyogita's life and times. 'Yoddha' is a song that comes at a crucial moment in the film and it is a song that will touch your soul when you see it in its full glory on the big screen."

He adds, "Manushi has done a phenomenal job in channeling the spirit of Princess Sanyogita as she leads the women of the film in this scene. It is an incredible scene written by my director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and it is one of the biggest highlight points of the film. I had tears in my eyes when I saw the song. I hope audiences will have the same reaction when they see Yoddha."

Manushi reveals, "'Yoddha' was a big responsibility because the emotional graph of this song was cathartic and moving. Sunidhi Chauhan has sung it so powerfully. The toughest sequence that I have shot for this film is for Yoddha because it required a lot of precision in movements. Physically it was very demanding. I feel visually it is one of the most beautiful songs that we have shot for the film. The most beautiful thing about Yoddha is that it celebrates the power of a woman."

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Manushi Chhillar's launch in Bollywood is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.