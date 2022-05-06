Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Reveals He Was Taken Aback By Director's Research For The Film

Superstar Akshay Kumar is stepping into the shoes of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan for Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming film Prithviraj. The period drama has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the posters and teaser of the film.

Earlier, the film's director had revealed that he dedicated 18 years to this subject as he wanted to tell the story in an authentic manner. Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, Akshay lauded Dr Dwivedi for his extensive research on this movie.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "When I was narrated the film by Dr saab, I was taken aback by the amount of research that he did while writing this film. Writing and directing a historical film is not easy. He waited for 18 years, nurturing and making Prithviraj the most glorious retelling of the Samrat's life. I hope it becomes the most authentic reference point for the king's life."

On the other hand, speaking about his detailed research for Prithviraj, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi shared, "The first step to attempt such an extravagant historical movie is always research, and we wanted to be absolutely accurate. I had personally worked on the script from 2004 to 2019, updating it every year. Naturally, I had a lot of material that could be used as reference points to write the film's final draft. There were several books, a variety of costumes that were being used as references, armour and weapons that were brought into the studio before the filming started."

The report further stated that producer Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of the Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri into a research wing when he found out that the team had built an expansive archive with the help of literature and artefacts

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.