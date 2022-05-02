Prithviraj Director Calls Akshay Kumar Starrer His Dream Project; Reveals He Lived With Its Story For 18 Years

Superstar Akshay Kumar's hugely awaited next, Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, is being directed by noted film-maker and historian Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director admits that he lived with this story for 18 years before deciding to make it into a big screen entertainer with Aditya Chopra.

Chandraprakash reveals, "Prithviraj is my dream project. It's a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj's final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times."

He adds, "I read many books on his life to ensure that we are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in our film. Today, I'm deeply satisfied as a writer and film-maker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life."

Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar who essays the role of Princess Samyukta. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The historical film is slated to release on June 3, 2022.