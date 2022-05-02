Prithviraj Director Calls Akshay Kumar Starrer His Dream Project; Reveals He Lived With Its Story For 18 Years

Superstar
Akshay
Kumar's
hugely
awaited
next,
Yash
Raj
Films'
Prithviraj,
is
being
directed
by
noted
film-maker
and
historian
Dr.
Chandraprakash
Dwivedi.
The
director
admits
that
he
lived
with
this
story
for
18
years
before
deciding
to
make
it
into
a
big
screen
entertainer
with
Aditya
Chopra.
Chandraprakash
reveals,
"Prithviraj
is
my
dream
project.
It's
a
script
that
I
have
nurtured
for
a
long,
long
time
because
of
the
extensive
research
work
that
was
needed
before
I
even
attempted
to
make
a
film
on
this
mighty
and
legendary
king.
To
be
precise,
Prithviraj's
final
research
took
about
six
months
for
me
to
be
fully
satisfied
that
every
single
fact
was
checked
multiple
times."
He
adds,
"I
read
many
books
on
his
life
to
ensure
that
we
are
doing
justice
to
Samrat
Prithviraj
Chauhan
in
our
film.
Today,
I'm
deeply
satisfied
as
a
writer
and
film-maker
that
I
took
this
time
before
I
could
realise
my
dream.
There
is
no
Samrat
like
Prithviraj
in
our
history
and
I
hope
our
film
is
a
fitting
tribute
to
his
valour
and
magnanimous
way
of
life."
Prithviraj
marks
the
Bollywood
debut
of
Manushi
Chhillar
who
essays
the
role
of
Princess
Samyukta.
The
film
also
stars
Sanjay
Dutt
and
Sonu
Sood
in
pivotal
roles.
The
historical
film
is
slated
to
release
on
June
3,
2022.