Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Child Arrived 12 Weeks Prior The Given Due Date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents and their loved ones and fans are overjoyed for this new phase in their lives. The couple had taken to their social media handle yesterday (January 21) night to announce the same. Even though they did not divulge the gender of their baby, it has been reported that they have welcomed a baby girl. Now the latest reports suggest that Nick and Priyanka's baby arrived 12 weeks prior to the given due date.

According to a news report in the Daily Mail, the due date for the arrival of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby was in April but the surrogate gave birth to the child in a premature delivery in Southern California. The report further added that the baby and the surrogate are still at the hospital and the couple is waiting for their child to be healthy enough to be brought to their home in Los Angeles. A source close to The Sky Is Pink actress revealed to the publication, "Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April - but obviously this has completely thrown her plans."

The source furthermore stated that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wanted to become parents for a long time now but their hectic schedules always came into their way for efficient family planning. The source went on to add, "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route."

A news report in US Weekly also revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to have at least two children. The couple's joint statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much." Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the series Citadel and in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.