Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Become Parents Via Surrogacy, KRK Takes A Dig At The Actress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced recently that they have become parents via surrogacy. While congratulations have been pouring in for the couple by their fans and friends from the industry, it looks like Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is not that pleased. The film critic took a couple of digs at Priyanka for opting for surrogacy to welcome her child.

Talking about the same, KRK first gave the reference of Aamir Khan and his former wife welcoming their son Azad via surrogacy who announced their divorce in July last year. The Deshdrohi actor tweeted, "If you people do remember that Kiran Rao got her son Azad from surrogacy coz she thought that she should not give birth to a child from her stomach to maintain her body. Still, divorce has happened. Now Priyanka Chopra has also got a child from surrogacy. So What will be the next?" Take a look at the tweet.

If you people do remember that Kiran Rao got her son Azad from surrogacy coz she thought that she should not give birth to a child from her stomach to maintain her body. Still divorce has happened. Now Priyanka Chopra has also got a child from surrogacy. So What will be the next? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

Kamaal R Khan then shared a tweet wherein he called welcoming a child via surrogacy and adoption to be the same thing. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant stated, "Adoption and surrogacy are the same things! A mother is the only one who has kept her child in her stomach for 9 months! If some money people have taken that child from his mother on the strength of money! So this is nothing more than adoption." KRK also congratulated Priyanka Chopra for becoming a mother through 'adoption.' Take a look at his two tweets.

गोद लेना और surrogacy से बच्चा पैदा करना एक ही बात है! माँ सिर्फ़ वो है, जिसने अपने बच्चे को 9 महीने अपने पेट में रखा है! अगर कुछ पैसे वाले लोगों ने पैसे के ज़ोर पर उस बच्चे को उसकी माँ से ले लिया है! तो ये गोद लेने से ज़्यादा कुछ भी नहीं है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

Dear @priyankachopra Ji Baccha Adopt Karne Ke Liye congratulations! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' joint statement while announcing their new phase of parenthood read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much." Even though the couple has not revealed the gender of the baby, it is reported via US Weekly that they have welcomed a baby girl. The news report further mentioned that Nick and Priyanka wish to have at least two children. Earlier Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Tusshar Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Shilpa Shetty have also become parents through surrogacy.