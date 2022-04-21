Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Choose This Name For Their Daughter; Here's What It Means: Report

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas became proud parents to a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year. As per reports, they welcomed their first child on January 15 at a San Diego hospital.

Later, the new parents took to their respective social media handles to share this happy news with their fans. They posted an identical statement which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

However, they didn't reveal their daughter's name. Well, looks like the wait is finally over! According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ magazine, the couple has named their baby girl 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.'

For those who don't know, the name 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Meanwhile, Marie is derived from the Latin stella maris which means 'star of the sea.';

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka had opened up on embracing motherhood in a chat with Lilly Singh about the latter's new book 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life.'

The actress had said at the event, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

With respect to work, Priyanka Chopra has a string of films lined up which includes the Amazon Prime series Citadel, Ending Things alongside Anthony Mackie and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.