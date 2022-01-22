Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Might Have Welcomed A Baby Girl, Wishes To Have Two Children At Least

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent their fans into a frenzy as they announced yesterday (January 21) that they have embraced parenthood. Even though the couple remained tight-lipped about the gender of their child, fans soon start speculating about the same. However, now sources suggest that the couple may have become parents to a baby girl.

Yes, you have heard that right. According to a news report in the US Weekly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. The report further added that the couple's friends and close ones are also excited as them for this new beginning for them.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy; Say 'We Are Overjoyed'

The report further added that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wish to have at least two children someday. Well, fans will definitely not be surprised if the couple announces another good news sometime in the near future. Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas also left red heart emojis on the couple's posts wherein they announced the arrival of their child. Interestingly, Kevin and Joe are also fathers to daughters. While Kevin has two daughters named Valentina Angelina Jonas and Alena Rose Jonas with wife Danielle Jonas, Joe had welcomed a daughter named Willa with wife and actress Sophie Turner in July last year. Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Lara Dutta, VJ Anusha, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and others also wished Priyanka for becoming a mother on the comments section.

Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' joint statement read "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much." In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Sky Is Pink actress had spoken about having kids with her singer husband. She had said, "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Amazon Prime Series, Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She also has the Hollywood project, Text For You in the pipeline. The actress will then be seen in the movie Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.