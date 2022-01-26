Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are All Set To Embrace Parenting, Couple Wanted To Have A Child For Some Time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and shared the good news with their fans and loved ones. The couple reportedly welcomed their child on January 15, 2022. Now, the latest development suggests that the two are all set to take on parenting and that they were gearing up to have a baby for quite some time.

A source close to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed to People that the couple is ready to take on the challenges of parenting. The source added that the two are beyond excited to embrace parenthood and have been wanting to have a baby for quite some time now. The source revealed to the publication, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Child Arrived 12 Weeks Prior The Given Due Date

Earlier a source had also revealed to the same publication that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were contemplating starting a family when they had purchased their new lavish mansion in Encino, California in the year 2019. The source had said, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery." The report also revealed that the property which Priyanka and Nick had purchased for USD 20 million had gone on to break the record for being the most expensive home being sold in Encino which is a suburban neighbourhood in San Fernando Valley. The source had gone on to say, "They spent months renovating the house. They wanted to make it more family-friendly."

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Might Have Welcomed A Baby Girl, Wishes To Have Two Children At Least

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' joint statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Earlier it was also reported that the couple welcomed their baby girl 12 weeks prior to the given due date. The couple's child was due to be born in April but arrived beforehand.