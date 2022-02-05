Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted For The First Time Since Welcoming Their First Child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy which was later revealed to be a baby girl. The couple revealed the same through a post on January 22. Ever since the same, the two have been keeping it lowkey from the media glare but recently they were spotted stepping out for the first time after embracing parenthood.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a multi-coloured tracksuit with her hair tied to a half-ponytail. The Sky Is Pink actress also carried a bag with her. On the other hand, her singer husband Nick Jonas opted for a black tea and ripped blue jeans which he paired up with a checkered jacket and a cap. Take a look at the pictures that were shared by a fan club of the couple.

Meanwhile, a news report in The Daily Mail had revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had welcomed their child 12 weeks prior to the given due date. A report in People also quoted a source that revealed that the couple is all set to take up parenting in full swing. The source further added that the two are beyond excited to embrace parenthood and have been wanting to have a baby for quite some time now.

The source said to the publication, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Earlier a source had also revealed to the same publication that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were contemplating starting a family when they had purchased their new lavish mansion in Encino, California in 2019. The source had revealed, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the movie Ending Things alongside Avengers actor Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in the series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You. The actress has a Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on the pipeline too.