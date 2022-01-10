Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor & Other Celebs Mourn Death Of Full House Actor Bob Saget

Full House star Bob Saget's death left many artists across the world saddened. According to reports, the stand-up comedian and actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The news was also confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office with an official statement. The actor recently had been busy with a cross-country stand-up tour when the incident took place.

Bob Saget Passes Away At 65, Full House Co-Star John Stamos Says 'I Am Broken'

Apart from many notable Hollywood celebrities pouring tributes for the iconic star on social media accounts, Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Karisma Kapoor among others also took to social media as they remembered him.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post remembering Bob Saget and wrote, "End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget." Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra shared a monochrome throwback still of the late actor and wrote, "The dad of the century. the dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle....and all of us too". Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too mourned his death via Instagram.

Actress Anushka Sharma also shared his picture and added a heartbreak emoticon alongside it. Karishma Kapoor shared a new post and added, "Thank you for the entertainment and wonderful memories growing up." And Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi mentioned, "We grew up watching full house...! He was a family member for most. Sad news!".

Robert Saget best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 1990s hit sitcom Full House, was also known for his hosting stint in America's Funniest Home Videos. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.