Priyanka Chopra Binges On Koffee With Karan & Cheetos As She Returns To India After 3 years

Global star Priyanka Chopra made her first visit to India in over three years early Tuesday morning. She was seen leaving the airport in a video posted by a paparazzo account, waving and flashing a million-dollar smile at the crowd as she stepped out of Mumbai's Terminal 2. She also gave a hug to her friend who came to receive her at the airport.

Priyanka waved at the photographers who were stationed at the airport to catch a glimpse of the star. The actress picked a comfy blue co-ord set for her trip and teamed it with uber-cool white sneakers. She kept her tresses open and carried a handbag with her. She kept waving at people and paparazzi until she boarded her car.

Later, PeeCee shared several pictures on her Instagram Stories from her flight, on the way to home, and after reaching home. She shared a photo of Mumbai from her window seat on the flight and wrote, "Back in the bay. Touchdown!" In another snap, the actor shared a deserted road from her car and captioned it, "Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai my heart)."

Next, she shared a story from her Mumbai home, wherein Priyanka revealed watching Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan and wrote, "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv." While one photo showed her bingeing on lots of snacks, which she captioned, "Oh boy!"

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka informed her followers that she is coming to India after almost three years. She shared the picture of her boarding pass, saying, "Finally... going home. After almost 3 years." This will mark the actress's daughter Malti Marie's first visit to the country. In January, Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas announced that they had welcomed a girl child through surrogacy. The star, who currently lives in Los Angeles after her wedding, frequently visited India. However, due to pandemic restrictions, Priyanka couldn't make her visit to the country.

On the work front, the actress has several interesting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in the Russo Brothers' web series Citadel, in Hollywood films-Text For You, It's All Coming Back to Me, and Ending Things; and Farhan Akhtar's Hindi film Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.