Priyanka Chopra Borrows Hubby Nick Jonas' Shirt Once Again; Fans Find It ‘Hilarious'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas never fail to amaze us with their cute moments. The couple have been shelling out some serious couple goals for us. Recently, the duo met producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan and their children, Sufyan Nadiadwala and Subhan Nadiadwala, in Los Angeles.

Wardha shared a photo from their meeting on Thursday which has now gone viral. Priyanka borrowed Nick Jonas's clothes for the outing, and her admirers just loved it. The picture that has got everyone's attention shows Priyanka striking a pose for the camera in a cool mustard half-sleeve shirt that has abstract prints and intricate mirror detailing.

Priyanka paired Nick's shirt with a black crop top and a pair of comfy black pants. While she kept her long tresses open on one side, she rounded off her look with some mascara, tinted lips, and black shoes. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie, matched it with shorts and white sneakers. Wardha picked a black leather jacket for a black outfit.

Wardha captioned the photos, "LA link up with our dearest Yanka @ priyankachopra and her beautiful family (nazar amulet, heart face and red heart emojis)...@nickjonas @ sknadiadwala @ snadiadwala1."She also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, wrote, "Wid my beautiful insideout @priyanckachopra uber cool @nickjonas and my studs @sknadiadwala @snadiadwala." Check out Wardha's post here

Sharing the pictures of PeeCee, her fan page on Instagram pointed out how she stole Nick's shirt, and fans quickly swamped the comments section with some of the funniest replies. A fan wrote, "The accuracy Marriage = wearing/stealing husband clothes and take photos with it," Another one said, "A family that stays and prays together shares clothes too", while another one commented, "I love it!! Nick's shirt! Pri looks sexy in his clothes." See post here

One fan said, "I find it hilarious that she keeps wearing his clothes...love her shoes, her hair looks great." Another user wrote, "I find this very funny when she takes his clothes," One user added, "She loves wearing his outfits."

The shirt was worn by Nick last year for the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors' 50th anniversary event that happened at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Like Priyanka, he too teamed it with an all-black outfit.

Workwise, Priyana Chopra will be making her digital debut with Russo Brothers Citadel. She has two Hollywood films, Text For You and It's All Coming Back To Me. In Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.