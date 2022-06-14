Priyanka Chopra Chills By The Pool For Some 'Quiet Time', Fans Notice Her Sitting In The Director Chair

Priyanka Chopra who is gearing for multiple releases, on Monday shared a video of taking a break in between the hectic schedule. The actress in the clip can be seen resting in a purple swimsuit however, it is the 'director' chair that caught the attention of most fans.

The video shows Priyanka sitting on the director's chair and looking at vacation pictures of herself in a swimsuit. Then, she shown in a purple swimsuit by the pool soaking the sun. She said, "Here I was feeling grateful for the sunshine and for friends and family who understand that quality time can also be quiet time. It's all possible."

One fan caught on the director's chair and left a comment saying, "Can't wait to see you as a director." Another said, "Directoryanka rise 🔥🔥🔥" Many praised Priyanka and called her an inspiration.

Earlier this week, she shared a video from the sets of Citadel, showing off her beach wavy hair. She captioned the video with "Snack" possibly calling herself the slang word for an attractive person. Take a look at the post,

The actress recently returned from Paris, where she was joined by actress Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Alisa for Bulgari's new jewellery collection launch. Priyanka also shared a picture with Anne Hathaway and Lisa as she bonded with them at the launch event. She captioned the photo, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!"

On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me. The actress is expected to soon begin filming Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.