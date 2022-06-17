Priyanka Chopra Drops A New Pic Of Daughter Malti; Wishes Mom Madhu On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally dropped a brand new picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Thursday (June 16, 2022). The global star surprised her fans and followers by revealing her daughter's pic, on the special occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. Priyanka Chopra's social media post came out as a great surprise for both her fans and cine-goers.

In the lovely picture, the former Miss World is seen posing with little Malti and mom Madhu. "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra," Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her post.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The actress's husband and renowned actor-singer Nick Jonas, who totally adored her Instagram post commented with heart eyes and cake emojis. Priyanka Chopra Jonas's close friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Zoya Akhtar, Mickey Contractor, and others, wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday, by commenting on the post. Later, Priyanka also shared an adorable video of her mom on her Instagram story and wished her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the first picture of her daughter Malti Marie on the special occasion of Mother's Day, this year. In her social media post, the global icon revealed that her daughter was born prematurely, and was kept in the NICU for 100 days, under observation. However, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas have always hidden their daughter's face in all the pictures they have revealed so far.