Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Lovely New Hairdo, Says 'New Hair New Look'

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share her stunning new hairdo. The actress pampered herself with new highlights for the hair and flaunted the same for her fans. Not only this but Priyanka also used an Ariana Grande song to share her new look.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a video wherein she can be seen playing away with her hair to her heart's delight. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen bouncing away and beaming, visibly satisfied with her hair colour. Priyanka chose to opt for blonde highlights to her light brown curls.

She gave the song 'New Hair' by Ariana Grande in the background. The White Tiger actress captioned the same stating "New hair new look. Priyanka Chopra furthermore thanked hairstylist Tracey Cunningham for giving her the beautiful new look. Take a look at a screenshot from the video.

Priyanka Chopra was also seen experimenting with her outfits and her hairdo while she was promoting her recently released movie Matrix The Resurrections. Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa after a brief period of time that has got her fans super excited. She will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie that will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film is touted to be a girls road trip flick.

In an earlier interaction with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra had said that she will be saying dialogues in Hindi after a long time while working in Jee Le Zaraa and that she has asked Farhan Akhtar to allow her to dance in the movie. The Bajirao Mastani actress said, "End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie."

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra has the Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel. She will be seen alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the same. She also has the movie Text For You in her kitty.