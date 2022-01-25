Priyanka Chopra Is NOT Leaving Jee Le Zaraa Post Embracing Motherhood: Report

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of the film Jee Le Zaraa wherein she stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The movie was announced in August last year and will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The reports stated that the actress may walk out of the film to focus on motherhood after she welcomed a baby girl recently. However, the latest developments surrounding the same suggest that these speculations are baseless and that Priyanka is very much a part of the film.

A source close to the film revealed to BollywoodLife that the thought of replacing Priyanka Chopra from Jee Le Zaraa has not crossed anybody's mind from the team of the movie. The source added that it is the year 2022 now and such notions that an actress might have to leave her professional commitments after embracing motherhood is highly irrelevant now. The source went on to state that since The Sky Is Pink actress welcomed her child through surrogacy, she will not be going through the usual concerns of pregnancy and that apart from that, Farhan Akhtar (director) and Ritesh Sidhwani (producer) are very progressive to think that motherhood may come in the way of a woman pursuing her career. The source concluded that instead, Priyanka's star power along with that of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be a huge asset for the movie.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she wanted to do a Hindi movie for a long time now and that she has asked Farhan Akhtar to let her dance in Jee Le Zaraa. The White Tiger actress had revealed, "End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie." Apart from this movie, Priyanka will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel wherein she will be seen alongside Richard Madden.