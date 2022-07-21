Priyanka Chopra Jonas Holds Daughter Malti Marie In Her Arms As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Family [Pic]

On July 18, 2022, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older and celebrated her special day with her family and close friends. While sharing pictures from Priyanka's birthday celebration, Nick wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

Now, Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt also shared a picture from the former's birthday celebration and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing ❤️🧿. Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas."

Reacting to Tamanna's Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, "So glad u came babe."

In the picture, Priyanka is seen holding her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms while striking a pose for the camera along with her bestie Tamanna. The trio is seen wearing red outfits, and we are loving the cute twinning factor of the picture.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first born Malti Marie through surrogacy earlier this year.

On a related note, recently, the power couple collaborated with a UK-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand specializing in ski and surf clothing.

While speaking about her and Nick's collaboration, Priyanka told Variety that this is the first apparel, fashion and lifestyle company they have invested in. She further said that she grew up in India and wasn't exposed to ski culture, but loved the mountains.

"My dad took us to Kashmir every summer and I filmed a lot in Switzerland, so ski culture was something that I got familiar with. However, I never tried skiing until I met my husband, who's an avid snowboarder," asserted PeeCee.