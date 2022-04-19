Priyanka Chopra & Kangana Ranaut Laud R Madhavan's Son Vedaant On Winning Gold At The Danish Open 2022

Recently, actor R Madhavan shared the news of his son Vedaant Madhavan bagging a Gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. He shared his son's picture on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "GOLD... With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues. Today it's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Recently, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Aanand L Rai, etc., congratulated Madhavan on his son's grand victory and lauded the latter.

Now, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut have lauded Madhavan's son for making the country proud.

Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! It's an amazing feat! Keep being a pioneer! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita," to which Madhavan replied, "Wow... thank you so much... I don't know what to say... we are so excited and excited. God bless and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra..you are the best."

Kangana Ranaut who has shared screen space with Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, took to her Instagram stories to wish Vedaant and wrote, "Congratulations @actormaddy, Sarita and Vedaant."

Apart from B-town stars, a myriad of netizens praised Madhavan's son for making his family and country proud, and lauded the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor and his wife for being the wind beneath Vedaant's wings.