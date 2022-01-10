Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Old Video Of Performing Puja Goes Viral, Fans Shower Praises On Them

Priyanka Chopra is often lauded by netizens for staying grounded in her roots and traditions despite being away from India. In a recent throwback video of the actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas that has been going viral on social media, the couple can be seen performing Puja at their home. The video had fans shower loads of praises on the couple for their simplicity.

Talking about the same, the video shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performing Puja on the occasion of Diwali at their home. The video has The Sky Is Pink actress wearing a beautiful yellow saree and doing Arti with her American chef Sami Udell. Her husband Nick Jonas can be seen standing behind them clad in a white Kurta. The video was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Take a look at the same.

The video received some lovely responses from the fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. One fan wrote, "So much love & respect for both Nick and Priyanka who always treated their friend and staff more like family. May God continue to bless these two beautiful souls with endless love and happiness together" while another netizen stated, "Proud to be her fan lots of love happiness and respect to Nick and Priyanka always." A fan also wrote, "She is very down to earth and a humble person really feel proud of her."

Priyanka Chopra's New Year Celebrations With Nick Jonas Is All About Love And Togetherness

Fans also lauded how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have also included their American chef in the Puja ceremony. A netizen also praised the couple's simplicity. A fan wrote, "This is so sweet. To see how Sam takes part in this pooja ceremony. They all love and embrace her culture and traditions so much." Another netizen stated, "Love their simplicity & love for all. Most adorable couple. God bless & protect them forever."

Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage With Husband Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the Amazon Prime series, Citadel on her kitty alongside Richard Madden. She will also be seen in the movie Text For You and is currently receiving praises for her performance as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. In Bollywood, Priyanka has the much-awaited Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on her kitty.