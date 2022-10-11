Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Share Stunning Pics From Friend's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas never fail to amaze their fans with their love-filled moments. The actress keeps her followers updated with the daily happenings, and her adorable posts are just swoon-worthy. The Sky Is Pink actress has a massive fan following on social media and the couple recently stepped out to attend a friend's wedding party in Texas in style.

On Sunday (October 9), Priyanka and Nick took part in her friends' Connie Cheng and Jesse M Powell's wedding party. The actress has now shared some snaps from the functions in which she looked stunning as she wore a red classy bodycon dress that featured a plunging neckline. She kept her wavy hair open and her makeup on point. while her beau, Nick Jonas, looked stunning as ever in a grey suit and pants.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from the evening, PeeCee captioned her post as, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y'all! #chengingtopowell."

Nick too shared a few photographs from the ceremony and wrote, "Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day," followed by a red heart emoji. Checkout Nick Jonas post

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, voiced her support for Iranian women protesting against the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The actress said she was in "awe of" the courage and purpose the protesting women had. Priyanka took to her Instagram account and said that the voices that "speak after ages of forced silence", "must not be stemmed". The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by police in Iran has caused widespread protest in the country, with hundreds of young women marching in the streets demanding justice.

On the work front, Priyanka is one of the busiest actresses in the industry as she is simultaneously juggling between Hollywood and Bollywood. She has some interesting flicks in the pipeline, such as Russo Brothers Citadel and two Hollywood films titled Text For You and It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.