Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin In White For First Diwali With Daughter Malti Marie, See Pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra has always upheld her traditional Indian values and never fails to celebrate all important festivals with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Diwali as parents with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Giving us a sneak peak into their celebrations, Nick took to his official Instagram account and shared a few pictures from their home in Los Angeles.

Nick captioned his post, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all." The couple still have not revealed their daughter's face, and even in the latest one, Malti's face has been edited with a red heart emoji. Have a loot at Nick Jonas's post

The family twinned in off-white ensembles for the occasion. Priyanka wore a beautiful lehenga and tied her hair in a bun, while she added a bindi and sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. While Nick went for an elegant silk kurta set, their daughter Malti was dressed in a lehenga.

In the pictures that were clicked inside a room, Priyanka is seen sitting next to Nick as she holds Malti in her arms. Malti Marie is gazing at her mom while she performs puja and also holds Nick's finger. The room is decorated with flowers and candles. In the other picture, Priyanka and Nick pose for the photo while Nick holds Malti in his arms.

As soon as the pics were shared, fans rushed to shower their love for the family. One fan wrote, "OMG!!! These pics are everything.. so beautiful. Happy Diwali to you all babe. Have a wonderful day and year ahead." Another user commented, "Just from the small features shared, I can tell that baby girl is just beautiful." One user said, "The curls coming back", while one commnet read, "These pics are so beautiful !! May this festival of lights bring brightness into your lives & bring peace , happiness , joy & prosperity for you and your beautiful family. " "Matching Mama and Malti," said another fan.

Ahead of Diwali, Priyanka and Nick stepped out for dinner at a Los Angeles hotel. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, too, had joined them. The popular couple welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy in January this year. They got married in 2018 after dating for a brief courtship.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me and the web series Citadel. She is making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.