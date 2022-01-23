Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcomed A Baby Daughter, Confirms Meera Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy, recently. The exciting news was announced by Priyanka and Nick with their social media post, on January 22, Saturday. Even though the couple has not revealed any details yet, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra has now confirmed that they are blessed with a baby daughter.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Meera Chopra opened up about Priyanka Chopra's baby, and stated that the global star is going to be a super mom. "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her," Meera was quoted saying.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had refrained from revealing the name and gender of their baby in their announcement post. However, the couple revealed that they opted for surrogacy, to welcome their first child. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," reads Priyanka and Nick's official statement.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Child Arrived 12 Weeks Prior The Given Due Date

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy; Say 'We Are Overjoyed'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas entered the wedlock in December 2018 as per both Hindu and Christian rituals, at a grand ceremony held at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan. In a recent interview given to the Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had opened up about her plans of starting a family. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," said the actress.